Travis Scott Will Headline Rolling Loud L.A. With Future & Playboi Carti
By Tony M. Centeno
November 16, 2022
Travis Scott will make his return to the festival circuit as a headliner for the first time in over a year.
On Tuesday, November 15, Rolling Loud announced its lineup for their Los Angeles show. The premier Hip-Hop music festival revealed that Scott will close out the second day of the festival. Playboi Carti will serve as the headliner for Friday night and Future will close out the three-day event. In addition to the prominent headliners, Lil Wayne will also make a special appearance on the last day of the festival. Other notable performers include Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, Soulja Boy, City Girls, BIA, Coi Leray and more.
Rolling Loud's upcoming event in Inglewood will be the first festival Travis Scott has headlined since the tragic events at Astroworld. Following the legal aftermath of the event, Scott slowly made his way back to the stage with a series of private performances followed by more massive sets. He was initially set to return as a headliner for Day N Vegas, however, the festival was cancelled before he could hit the stage. He got even more comfortable performing in front of thousands of fans again after he performed at London's O2 twice in August.
Fans knew Travis Scott couldn't stay away from Rolling Loud for too long. The seasoned performer, who's closed out the festival several times in the past, surprised fans over the summer when he appeared alongside Future during the Atlanta rapper's set during the festival's Miami show.
Rolling Loud Los Angeles is going down March 3 - 5, 2023 at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 18.