Rolling Loud's upcoming event in Inglewood will be the first festival Travis Scott has headlined since the tragic events at Astroworld. Following the legal aftermath of the event, Scott slowly made his way back to the stage with a series of private performances followed by more massive sets. He was initially set to return as a headliner for Day N Vegas, however, the festival was cancelled before he could hit the stage. He got even more comfortable performing in front of thousands of fans again after he performed at London's O2 twice in August.



Fans knew Travis Scott couldn't stay away from Rolling Loud for too long. The seasoned performer, who's closed out the festival several times in the past, surprised fans over the summer when he appeared alongside Future during the Atlanta rapper's set during the festival's Miami show.



Rolling Loud Los Angeles is going down March 3 - 5, 2023 at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 18.