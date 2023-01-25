WATCH: Oliver Tree Gets The Worst Face Tattoo Of All Time

It's official. Oliver Tree just got the worst tattoo of all time —smack-dab in the middle of his face.

We're not the only ones who think the ink takes the cake for the most hideous tattoo in existence. Oliver posted a video of the process on his Twitter account, writing "This is the werst tattoo of all time lol." Apparently, the musician lost a bet to his friend KSI and had to get a tattoo of whatever he chose. The YouTuber very maturely chose the word "Fart."

Oliver decided to put the tat in the middle of his forehead so that he could cover it with his bangs. "It was some of the worst pain I've ever felt," Oliver said. "Must be what childbirth feels like." Check out the video below, if you're not too squeamish.