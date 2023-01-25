WATCH: Oliver Tree Gets The Worst Face Tattoo Of All Time

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It's official. Oliver Tree just got the worst tattoo of all time —smack-dab in the middle of his face.

We're not the only ones who think the ink takes the cake for the most hideous tattoo in existence. Oliver posted a video of the process on his Twitter account, writing "This is the werst tattoo of all time lol." Apparently, the musician lost a bet to his friend KSI and had to get a tattoo of whatever he chose. The YouTuber very maturely chose the word "Fart."

Oliver decided to put the tat in the middle of his forehead so that he could cover it with his bangs. "It was some of the worst pain I've ever felt," Oliver said. "Must be what childbirth feels like." Check out the video below, if you're not too squeamish.

Fans will soon be able to see Oliver's new look in person. The musician was recently announced as one of the acts performing at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival. The New York event revealed the lineup on January 17, and shared the news that the festival is moving to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza are slated to headline the event, and over 60 other acts are on the bill.

Oliver Tree
