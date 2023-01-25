Woman Identified After Getting Struck, Killed By Seattle Police Car

The King County Medical Examiner has identified the young woman who was struck and killed by a Seattle police car Monday night (January 23), according to KIRO 7.

Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, was walking near Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street after 8 p.m. when a marked patrol car struck her. Police revealed that the driving officer was on a priority one call at the request of the city's fire department when the collision happened.

Respondings officers performed CPR on Kandula before SFD's paramedics took over life-saving measures. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries and later died there.

No word on the circumstances leading up to the collision, or if the woman was on a crosswalk at the time. Police said more information will be shared at a later date. All that's known about the driving officer is that he's been with the department since 2019, according to reporters.

SPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 206-684-8923.