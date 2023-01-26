Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Makes Decision On Coaching Future

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested NFL teams with head coaching vacancies of his intention to stay with the Cowboys, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 26).

Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching position and had also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach has been linked to several NFL head coaching vacancies during each of the past two seasons, having previously informed teams of his intention to stay in Dallas last offseason.

Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for six NFL teams before making his decision to stay with the Cowboys last January, Pelissero reported at the time.