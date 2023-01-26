Micah Parsons Addresses Tweet Perceived As Shade Toward Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons denied that his recent tweet regarding the remaining NFL Playoffs quarterbacks was a shot at teammate Dak Prescott.

Parsons had previously tweeted that three of the four remaining playoff quarterbacks -- Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles -- were all playing on their respective rookie contracts, which some perceived as a dig at Prescott, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension in 2021.

"Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak," Parsons tweeted on Wednesday (January 25). "When I get paid ima want a big contract too ! Come on stop reaching !"