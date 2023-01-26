Micah Parsons Addresses Tweet Perceived As Shade Toward Dak Prescott
By Jason Hall
January 26, 2023
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons denied that his recent tweet regarding the remaining NFL Playoffs quarterbacks was a shot at teammate Dak Prescott.
Parsons had previously tweeted that three of the four remaining playoff quarterbacks -- Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles -- were all playing on their respective rookie contracts, which some perceived as a dig at Prescott, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension in 2021.
"Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak," Parsons tweeted on Wednesday (January 25). "When I get paid ima want a big contract too ! Come on stop reaching !"
Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak 😂😂😂 Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too ! Come on stop reaching ! 😂— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 25, 2023
The Defensive Player of the Year finalist had initially quote-tweeted a viral video shared by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman of Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane saying that he didn't want his team "to suck bad enough to get Ja'Marr Chase" after the former No. 5 overall pick recorded five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown during the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-10 win against Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday (January 22).
Prescott, like Bills quarterback Josh Allen, struggled on Sunday, finishing with 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during the Cowboys' 19-12 playoff elimination loss to the 49ers. The Cowboys have now been eliminated three times in the NFC Divisional Round in their four playoff appearances since Prescott took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2016.
Dallas was also eliminated by San Francisco in the Wild Card Round last postseason. The Cowboys are now 27 years removed from their last Super Bowl victory, having won three times in the 1990s.