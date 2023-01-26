Ex-Broncos Coach Nathaniel Hackett Lands New NFL Job: Report

The New York Jets are reportedly hiring former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 26).

Hackett was fired by the Broncos after his lone season with the franchise, which resulted in a 5-12 overall record.

"The #Jets are hiring former #Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "Hackett previously called plays in Buffalo and Jacksonville, where he worked with Robert Saleh, and was widely revered during his tenure as Green Bay’s OC. A big hire."