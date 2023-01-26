Ex-Broncos Coach Nathaniel Hackett Lands New NFL Job: Report

By Jason Hall

January 26, 2023

Denver Broncos v Tennessee Titans
Photo: Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly hiring former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 26).

Hackett was fired by the Broncos after his lone season with the franchise, which resulted in a 5-12 overall record.

"The #Jets are hiring former #Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "Hackett previously called plays in Buffalo and Jacksonville, where he worked with Robert Saleh, and was widely revered during his tenure as Green Bay’s OC. A big hire."

Hackett was regarded as a rising offensive coach prior to being hired by the Broncos in 2022. The 43-year-old had previously worked as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2013-14), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) -- having also served as the team's quarterbacks coach (2015-16) -- and the Green Bay Packers (2019-21), which included quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading the league's top scoring offense during the first of two consecutive Associated Press Most Valuable Player award-winning seasons in 2020.

The Broncos, however, ranked last among all 32 NFL teams in scoring offense with an average of 16.9 points per game as quarterback Russell Wilson, who was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade, struggled during his first season in Denver.

