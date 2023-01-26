Missouri City Named Of The Best Places To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse

id you know the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a Zombie Preparedness 101 guide? It was apparently a fun new way of "teaching the importance of emergency preparedness." In the spirit of that guide, Lawn Love recently compiled a ranking of the best cities in the United States for surviving a zombie apocalypse. Here's how they did it:

"We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 26 key indicators of zombie invasion-preparedness, such as the share of the living population in poor health and access to “bunkers,” hunting-gear stores, and supermarkets. For each of the 200 biggest U.S. cities, we first gathered publicly available data... We then grouped those factors into four categories: Vulnerability, Hideouts, Supplies, Protection, and Mobility. Next, we calculated weighted scores for each city in each category. Finally, we averaged the scores for each city across all categories. The city that earned the highest average score was ranked “Best” (No. 1), while the city with the lowest was “Worst” (No. 200)."

One Missouri city made it in the top 10 best cities for surviving a Zombie Apocalypse: Springfield. The city had an overall score of 51.70. The top city for zombie preparedness was Orlando, Florida, and the worst was Sunrise Manor, Nevada.