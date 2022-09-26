This Is Missouri’s Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores are a big part of our weekly routines. Wether you prefer to go shopping at a physical store, or have pre-chosen items delivered to your door, supply and prices will vary depending on where you choose to shop. For example, Trader Joes offers a variety of items from their own brand that you cannot get anywhere else. Some grocery stores are more cost effective, while others proudly offer a greater variety of organic options that are priced higher. From produce to pasta, there is one grocery store in the state that is rated higher than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best grocery store in Missouri is Cosentino's Market. You can find this store in Kansas City.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the highest-rated grocery store in the state:

"Gourmet food fans should head directly to Cosentino’s Market in Kansas City’s downtown (there’s also another in the city and one in Overland Park, Kansas). It has a cheese counter, bakery, wine and spirits department, fresh produce, meat, seafood, and a range of fine and speciality foods. Plus, the beautiful interiors make shopping a pleasure – and you can order fabulous occasion cakes too."