Pamela Anderson Didn't Know About 'Pam & Tommy' Until She Saw An Ad For It

Pamela Anderson continues to be outspoken about her disdain for Hulu's Pam & Tommy miniseries, and in a recent interview revealed that she didn't even know about it until she saw an ad teasing its premiere.

“It wasn’t a positive thing,” she said about the leaked sex tape she made with then-husband Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. “it definitely took its toll on the relationship and took its toll on my career, and people are still capitalizing on that. ... That was the shocking part – I remember seeing this Pam & Tommy thing … some advertisement for it, and I thought, ‘What the h*** is this?’ No one called me. No one asked me. Nothing to do with me.”

When asked if she tried to contact the show's producers, Anderson admitted she hadn't. “I just felt kinda run over with that one,” she said, noting she probably wouldn't have gotten involved regardless. “Why bring it up again? ... I don’t think they really portrayed Tommy or I positively. I don’t know; I only heard that it was a very shallow representation of us. … I wish they would have called.”

Despite everything that happened, Anderson said she still has a civil, though limited, relationship with her ex. “[We] text here and there; nothing too crazy,” she said. “I mean, he’s married and happy, and she’s good to him, and I totally support that and think that’s great. … I respect his relationship, and [I’m] just glad he’s happy.”

Anderson plans on "setting the record straight" once and for all with a documentary called Pamela, A Love Story. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on January 31.