Patrick Mahomes Sought Advice From Tom Brady Ahead Of AFC Championship Game

By Jason Hall

January 26, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he sought advice from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

“I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said via ProFootballTalk.com. “Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I’ll take it in. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”

Brady has played a major role in Mahomes' playoff history, having defeated the Chiefs as a member of the New England Patriots during Mahomes' first career AFC Championship Game appearance in January 2019 and again as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LIV.

Brady is the most decorated postseason player in NFL history, having won a record seven Super Bowls and 35 playoff wins. Mahomes has clinched an AFC Championship Game appearance during each of the past five seasons, which included the Chiefs' 2020 playoff run resulting in his first and only Super Bowl victory thus far.

