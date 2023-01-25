New, Surprising NFL Team Named As Option For Tom Brady In Free Agency

"Goff doesn’t deserve to suddenly find himself swirling in a storm of speculation," Florio wrote. "But the reality is that, when he arrived in Detroit two years ago, no one believed he’d be anything more than a short-term solution. He has played well enough to be traded to a team that needs a starter, and there could be one or two teams looking for one after the looming game of signal-caller musical chairs ends."

The Lions have never made a Super Bowl appearance, with their last of four NFL championships (1935, 1952, 1953, 1957) taking place prior to the AFL-NFL merger and have missed the playoffs during each of the past six seasons, as well as nine of the last 11 years.

On Tuesday (January 24), ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Las Vegas Raiders believe Brady would consider signing with them during his upcoming free agency in his latest column for ESPN+ (subscription needed). Fowler wrote that the Raiders are one of "about three teams" with a realistic shot at landing Brady, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, should he decide to continue his NFL career for a 24th season. Additionally, the Buccaneers are reportedly still in consideration for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared information from Fowler's report on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.