Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her

The Seattle Police Department has confirmed Jaahnavi Kandula was on a crosswalk when she was struck and killed by a marked police vehicle earlier this week.

According to a police update posted at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (January 25), the 23-year-old pedestrian was crossing from east to west when the collision happened near Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street Monday night (January 23).

The driving officer was responding to an unspecified "priority one call" alongside the Seattle Fire Department, striking Kandula and leaving her with critical injuries. Police initially said the officer was heading to the scene "at the request" of firefighters before clarifying they were both responding at the same time.

The victim received CPR and life-saving measures before being rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died. The only thing known about the driving officer is that he's been with the department since November 2019, according to police.