It looks like Miranda Priestly let Andrea Sachs have the night off! Anne Hathaway was spotted at a nightclub enjoying Paris Fashion Week the right way.

Picture this: You're in a club in Paris and Lady Marmalade" is blasting through the speakers. You look to your right and it's the Queen of Genovia herself, what do you do?

Club-goers were faced with this exact scenario this week when The Devil Wears Prada star made an appearance at a Paris Fashion Week after party on Wednesday (January 25). Someone recorded Hathaway being an absolute vibe on the dance floor, whipping her hair back and forth and jamming along to the iconic Patti LaBelle hit.

"This is how I think I look when I dance. It is, in fact, now how I look when I dance," one user said.

"I am in love w Anne Hathaway," said another.