Anne Hathaway Proves Why She's Everybody's Celebrity Crush In Viral TikTok
By Dani Medina
January 27, 2023
It looks like Miranda Priestly let Andrea Sachs have the night off! Anne Hathaway was spotted at a nightclub enjoying Paris Fashion Week the right way.
Picture this: You're in a club in Paris and Lady Marmalade" is blasting through the speakers. You look to your right and it's the Queen of Genovia herself, what do you do?
Club-goers were faced with this exact scenario this week when The Devil Wears Prada star made an appearance at a Paris Fashion Week after party on Wednesday (January 25). Someone recorded Hathaway being an absolute vibe on the dance floor, whipping her hair back and forth and jamming along to the iconic Patti LaBelle hit.
"This is how I think I look when I dance. It is, in fact, now how I look when I dance," one user said.
"I am in love w Anne Hathaway," said another.
@kerosenne
@Anne Hathaway #annehathaway #paris #valentino #maisonvalentino #devilwearsprada
"she's actually aging BACKWARDS," another user said.
"She is literally so perfect if perfect is a thing its her," said another.
The video of the Princess Diaries star comes after her appearance at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris. She thanked Valentino Creative Director Pier Paolo Piccioli on Instagram after the event. "Oh last night was fun," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of her in a beautiful Valentino leopard/sequined mini dress with matching embellished tights and pumps.
Hathaway is currently in two projects that you can watch now, WeCrashed on Apple TV+, the story of the rise and fall of WeWork, and coming-of-age film Armageddon Time in theaters.
She's also set to star in the film adaptation of a Harry Styles fan fiction-turned-book-turned-movie, The Idea of You, which is expected to be released in 2023.