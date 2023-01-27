Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In 'It Ends With Us' Film Adaptation
By Dani Medina
January 27, 2023
BookTok, this is your moment!
Colleen Hoover's sensation It Ends With Us is being turned into a movie and it has finally been revealed who will be playing college-grad-turned-flower-shop-owner Lily Bloom and surgeon Ryle Kincaid — Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni!!!
It Ends With Us follows Lily, a recent college grad who picked up her live and moved to Boston where she met resident surgeon Ryle on a rooftop. She was ready to get serious, but he wasn't looking for a relationship, so the two parted ways. Six months later, they reunited when Lily hired Ryle's sister Allysa to work at her recently-opened flower shop. While Lily and Ryle's relationship develops, we also learn about Lily's first love, Atlas, who reappears in town and tests their relationship.
Thanks to this book — and dozens of others — Hoover is the best-selling novelist in he country. It Ends With Us was also the top-selling print book of 2022, Deadline reports. It was optioned for a movie back in 2019 by the Jane the Virgin alum and Wayfarer Studios. Baldoni is also set to direct the film while Christy Hall adapts the script.
When news broke of Lively and Baldoni's casting, the Gossip Girl star took to Instagram to show off her red hair look for her role as Lily.
The sequel to It Ends With Us, It Starts With Us, was released on October 18, 2022.