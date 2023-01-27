Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In 'It Ends With Us' Film Adaptation

BookTok, this is your moment!

Colleen Hoover's sensation It Ends With Us is being turned into a movie and it has finally been revealed who will be playing college-grad-turned-flower-shop-owner Lily Bloom and surgeon Ryle Kincaid — Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni!!!

It Ends With Us follows Lily, a recent college grad who picked up her live and moved to Boston where she met resident surgeon Ryle on a rooftop. She was ready to get serious, but he wasn't looking for a relationship, so the two parted ways. Six months later, they reunited when Lily hired Ryle's sister Allysa to work at her recently-opened flower shop. While Lily and Ryle's relationship develops, we also learn about Lily's first love, Atlas, who reappears in town and tests their relationship.