Drake's $75 Million L.A. Home Gets Robbed By Unidentified Burglar
By Tony M. Centeno
January 27, 2023
Cops responded to Drake's new home in Los Angeles after a burglar made off with one of the artist's possessions.
According to a report TMZ published on Friday, January 27, the Los Angeles Police Department was called to the "Sticky" rapper's new mansion Thursday night after his security witnessed a man leaving he home with something in his hands. The unidentified man apparently broke into the property, took the item and left on foot. He was gone by the time police arrived, but they launched a search throughout the neighborhood. The suspect was eventually found a few hours later while walking down a street.
In video provided by the outlet, you can see police leaving his mansion to hunt for the suspect. Drake was not home at the time of the break-in. It's also not the first time they've had to deal with strangers at his new home. Back in July, a man was arrested at the Grammy award-winning artist's property for misdemeanor trespassing. The 23-year-old man claimed Drake, 36, was his biological father.
It's been nearly a year since Drake copped is $75 million mansion in Benedict Canyon. The extravagant 24,000-plus square foot home has 10 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. It was built in 2001 and comes complete with a movie theater, tennis court, wine cellar, gym, elevator, game room, mosaic-tiled pool and more. Sitting on at least 20 acres of land, Drake's new home is considered one of the biggest in Beverly Hills.