Trespasser Arrested At Drake's New Home Claims Rapper Is His Father
By Tony M. Centeno
July 19, 2022
We've seen a lot of invasive fans make their way on to properties for multiple celebrities lately, but Drake's latest encounter with an intruder might be one of the more out-of-pocket tales we've heard this year.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, July 19, a trespasser discovered the location of the Canadian rapper's new home near Beverly Hills and crept on to his property. Police were called to his mansion after an employee noticed a man out by the pool house. While he was questioned by police, the 23-year-old told police that Drake, 35, was his dad and that he was waiting for him to come home.
The Honestly, Nevermind rapper had just brought the mansion for $75 million a few months ago once the sale of his coveted YOLO Estate was finalized. His 12,500 square-foot mansion includes a private movie theater a recording studio, a spa grotto, six fireplaces, and a wine cellar with a tasting room. The property also has three courts for tennis, basketball and sand volleyball along with a mechanical riding bull, horse stable and equestrian ring. The backyard, where the man was found, has a swim-up bar, waterfalls and an 80 foot long rock waterslide with plenty of big-screen TVs surrounding the area.
The man never made it inside the house but clearly, his excuse for being outside of Drake's home didn't convince police. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Drake nowhere near his home at the time. He was away in Europe where he had his own run-in with police.