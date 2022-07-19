Trespasser Arrested At Drake's New Home Claims Rapper Is His Father

The Honestly, Nevermind rapper had just brought the mansion for $75 million a few months ago once the sale of his coveted YOLO Estate was finalized. His 12,500 square-foot mansion includes a private movie theater a recording studio, a spa grotto, six fireplaces, and a wine cellar with a tasting room. The property also has three courts for tennis, basketball and sand volleyball along with a mechanical riding bull, horse stable and equestrian ring. The backyard, where the man was found, has a swim-up bar, waterfalls and an 80 foot long rock waterslide with plenty of big-screen TVs surrounding the area.



The man never made it inside the house but clearly, his excuse for being outside of Drake's home didn't convince police. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Drake nowhere near his home at the time. He was away in Europe where he had his own run-in with police.