Fall Out Boy Tease Big News After Intimate Hometown Show

On Wednesday night (June 25), Fall Out Boy treated hometown fans to an intimate show at Chicago's 1,100 capacity Metro. And it looks like that's just the beginning of their 2023 live plans.

After the gig, FOB took to Twitter to tease some massive shows in a short video clip. It begins with Metro's marquee reading "If you build it..." and then cuts to four stadiums — Chicago's Wrigley Field, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Fenway Park in Boston and the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles — that all read "...they will come" on their marquees. The post is captioned with "big news coming soon," so it's only a matter of time before we get an official tour announcement!

For now, check out FOB's teaser below.