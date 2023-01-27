Kandula's family desires closure and more information leading up to the fatal collision. Police have been releasing small details regarding the case, and the only thing known about the driving officer is that he's been on the force since November 2019.

Seattle Police released a statement after 2:30 p.m. Thursday addressing the lack of information:

"We want to acknowledge the many questions we are receiving regarding the collision Monday night between an SPD officer and a pedestrian. As is the case with any serious motor vehicle collision, this incident is under investigation by SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad, consistent with SPD policy (Manual Section 13.010). We acknowledge that there is understandably tremendous interest in the surrounding facts, but for purposes of both preserving the integrity of the investigation and respecting the family’s right to privacy, will not be putting out information over and beyond what has already been provided. We will provide all publicly releasable information, including the report, once we are able to do so, and in consultation with the family.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Kandula’s family and friends. This incident is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved."

Kandula was a graduate student at Northeastern University and was set to graduate in December 2023. David Thurman, Dean of Northeastern University, described the 23-year-old as a "stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being" in a letter to students this week.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Kandula's family.

SPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 206-684-8923.