Fate Of Michigan State Players Involved In Tunnel Assault Decided

Charges against four Michigan State football players involved in the October 29 tunnel assault of a Michigan player are set to be dropped after they entered into a pre-plea diversionary program in Ann Arbor's 15th District Court on Friday (January 27), MLive.com's Matt Wenzel reports.

Michigan State defensive ends Itayvion 'Tank' Brown and Brandon Wright and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White were all charged with misdemeanor assault for their roles in the incident, which took place after the Spartans' 29-7 loss at Michigan Stadium.

“The result here for our clients is a no-brainer because this case will be dismissed,” said attorney Wade Fink, who represented Brown, via MLive.com. “In order to get a dismissal, they’re being asked to do things they would already do – charity and be in the community and be great citizens, which they already are. None of these kids are guilty of anything and if it was a situation where we couldn’t earn a dismissal for basically what we do anyway, then we would have fought it. This splits the difference here of getting out there and doing some good things in the world and also earning a dismissal without ever having to admit something they didn’t do.”