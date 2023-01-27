Grammy Awards Announce Star-Studded Lineup For Beach Boys Tribute

By Sarah Tate

January 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Beach Boys will be honored by the Recording Academy next month in a special star-studded tribute.

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys will be taped February 8 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, three days after the upcoming awards, and feature several artists paying tribute to the iconic band, per Billboard. Artists set to honor the "Good Vibrations" band include Brandi Carlile, John Legend, Beck, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Lady A, Charlie Puth, St. Vincent, Hanson, Norah Jones, Little Big Town, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, LeAnn Rimes, Michael McDonald, Pentatonix and Take 6.

The Beach Boys have been going strong since the 1960s, releasing hit after hit throughout the decades that followed, such as "God Only Knows," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "I Get Around," "Fun, Fun, Fun," and "Surfin' U.S.A.," among others. The California surf pop-rock band have been nominated for a Grammy Award four times, but have not taken home a trophy. However, they have received several honors over the years, including getting a lifetime achievement from the Recording Academy in 2001 and having five recordings voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The special will air on CBS and live and on demand on Paramount+ at a later date. Tickets for the live event are also available at Ticketmaster.

The Beach Boys
