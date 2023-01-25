Grammys 2023 Performers Revealed: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy & More

Some of your favorites are taking the stage at Music's Biggest Night!

The Grammys revealed Wednesday (January 25) the first wave of performers for the award show scheduled on February 5. The roster is stacked: Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith are all set to perform. All the performers are also current nominees.

Harry Styles, JAY-Z and DJ Khaled are also rumored to be performing, per a report from Hits Daily Double.

Bad Bunny is up for three Grammys for Album of the Year (Un Verano Sin Ti), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Moscow Mule") and Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano Sin Ti). Blige is nominated for six, including Record and Album of the Year, while Lacy, Combs Petras are first-time nominees. Lizzo, who already has three trophies on her shelf, is up for five more and six-time Grammy nominee Carlile is up for seven more.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will be broadcast live from LA's Crypto.com Arena on February 5 at 8 p.m. ET.