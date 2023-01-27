Homes In This Missouri City Are Selling In 15 Days Or Less

Although the housing market seems like it's finally starting to cool off, homes across the United States are still selling faster than usual.

Money, which was founded in 1972 as "a print magazine that helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line," recently compiled a list of 10 cities where homes are selling in 15 days or less. Only one Missouri city made the list: Columbia. The median number of days homes spent on the market in May of 2022 was 14.5. On the other hand, the publication also compiled a list of the 10 cities where homes are selling the slowest. Luckily, no Missouri cities made that particular list. Check them both out below:

Here are the 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest:

Manchester, New Hampshire: 8.5 days Raleigh, North Carolina: 9 days Rochester, New York: 10 days Denver, Colorado: 10 days Burlington, Vermont: 11 days Columbus, Ohio: 14 days Nashville, Tennessee: 14.5 days Columbia, Missouri: 14.5 days Portland, Maine: 15 days Worcester, Massachusetts: 15 days

Here are the 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the slowest: