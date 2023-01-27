Jane's Addiction Share Update On Dave Navarro's Health, Upcoming Shows

Jane's Addiction gave an update on Dave Navarro's health today while sharing their plans for upcoming shows.

In May of 2022, Perry Farrell revealed Jane's Addiction would not be able to play some festival shows due to Navarro dealing with a "long bout of COVID." Months later, Jane's Addiction has announced a brief West Coast tour before they head to South America for three Lollapalooza performances, and fans are wondering if Navarro will be in attendance at the upcoming dates.

Jane's took to Twitter this morning (January 27) to address the questions surrounding Navarro and the upcoming Jane's shows. "As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever," they began. "We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready. For the near future, out brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows, soon to be announced."

They ended the post by adding, "We want to thank you all for being there with us over these thirty some odd years. You know, we're going to keep throwing it down for you."