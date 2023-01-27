Legendary NCAA Basketball Announcer Billy Packer Dead At 82

Legendary NCAA basketball commentator Billy Packer, who served as the voice of the March Madness tournament for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 82.

Packer's sons, Mark and Brandt, confirmed their father's death in a tweet shared on behalf of the family.

"The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy," the tweet stated.

Mark Packer told the Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks after experiencing several medical issues and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.