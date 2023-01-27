North Carolina Man's Dream Comes True After Scoring Massive Lottery Jackpot

Winning the lottery is a dream that many people share, conjuring up big plans on how to spend whatever prize they win. While some winners instantly start planning vacations and home renovations, others like to save some of the funds for retirement or for a rainy day. One recent winner in North Carolina hopes to use his new jackpot win to help his family.

Roosevelt Manuel III, of Sylva, recently stopped by the Catamount Pump & Go on Steeple Road where he picked up a $1 Quick Pick Cash 5 lottery ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. As he watched the live drawing on January 14, he discovered that he matched all five white balls to score the $458,841 jackpot. Apparently, the win has been a long time coming for the 70-year-old Jackson County man. Now his dream has finally come true.

"I kept saying one of these days I'm going to win," he said.

Manuel claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (January 25), bringing home a total of $326,925 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to use the funds to help take care of his family. As of now, however, he is still reeling over the fact that he hit the jackpot.

"It will probably take a couple more days to really sink in," he said.