This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Tennessee

Cakes come in many flavors, but it's hard to beat a good, old-fashioned chocolate cake, from moist layers with hints of coffee to bring out the rich cocoa flavor to sweet frostings topped with bittersweet chocolate shavings. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best slices of chocolate cake in each state, from fan-favorite bakeries to indulgent steakhouses. According to the site:

"Nothing says comfort and is as satisfying as a good slice of chocolate cake. The classic dessert can be served in towering layers or with a molten core, and of course, it should be shared by anyone and everyone at the dinner table."

So where can you find the best chocolate cake in Tennessee?

Oak Steakhouse

This Nashville steakhouse is known for its prime cuts, but you shouldn't miss out on dessert, especially its decadent chocolate cake. The tasty treat combines espresso, chocolate mouse and peanut butter buttercream for a slice you'll be thinking about for years to come.

Oak Steakhouse is located at 801 Clark Place in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"We are veering away from a bakery and into a restaurant for just a slice of this unbelievable cake. The Oak Chocolate Cake at Oak Steakhouse Nashville is full of tart espresso balancing the sweetness of the chocolate mouse and peanut butter buttercream."

Check out Eat This, Not That! to see the best chocolate cake in each state.