This Is Wisconsin's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Make way for the most important meal of the day! Wether you are hungry, tired, or stressed about the day ahead, breakfast has got your back. People across the globe enjoy their first meal of the day in many different ways. Some blend a fruit smoothie and smear spread on a bagel while others opt for more hearty options like eggs, bacon, toast, and sausage links. Regardless of your breakfast habits, there is one restaurant in Wisconsin that is known for serving the best breakfast around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, 5th and Jefferson Coffee House in Sturgeon Bay serves the best breakfast in the entire state.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best breakfast spot in Wisconsin:

"The first thing you're likely to notice about this quaint cafe is that it feels like eating at home—and it makes sense because it's set in a converted house. The former kitchen features countertop chairs, the living room has plenty of couches and tables, and outside, there's a front porch with seating, picnic tables, lawn chairs, and even hammocks to lounge in. A constant soundtrack adds to the ambiance, and there are even games on-site to play with friends, family, or whoever you meet here."

For a continued list of the best breakfast spots in the country visit eatthisnotthat.com.