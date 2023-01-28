Hailey Bieber is hilariously avoiding any shade-throwing in her relationship!

In a new video posted Saturday (January 28), Hailey and bestie and singer Justine Skye did the "He's a 10 but..." challenge on TikTok. The minute-long video featured cheeky revelations about chivalry, having an Instagram boyfriend and height.

While this BFF duo was playing this game, Justin Bieber was spotted walking across the room in the background. And during one question, Skye made sure to avoid any confrontation with the "Yummy" singer.

"He's a 10 but he's shorter than you," the filter read. Justine looked behind them to make sure JB wasn't lurking around so Hailey could answer the question honestly, but the Rhode Skin founder noticed her glance and they erupted into laughter. "He's not shorter than me!" she said.

Fans in the comments could not hold back their laughter.

"The 'he's not shorter than me' took me out😭," one user said.

"Justine looking at the back to make sure Justin did not hear them 😂😂😂," said another.

"THE SIDE EYE!! IM LITERALLY CRYING😭😭," another user said.

To put the question to rest — here's what we know... Justin is reportedly 5-foot-9 while is 5-foot-7.

You can watch the hilarious video below!