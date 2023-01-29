Chiefs Clinch Super Bowl Berth In Thrilling AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29) to clinch their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 45-yard game-winning field goal with three seconds remaining, which was set up after Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was flagged 15 yards for a late hit on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes after Mahomes went out of bounds. Mahomes finished Sunday's game with 326 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 43 passing.

Kansas City fended off a late-game rally by the Bengals after a 2-yard run by Samaje Perine tied the game at 20-20 with 13:30 remaining the fourth quarter. The Chiefs defense forced the Bengals to punt on their final possession, which set up the ensuing four-play, 26-yard drive capped off by Butker's game-winning field goal.

Kansas City also forced Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw two interceptions, including a turnover with the game tied at 20-20 with 7:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs avenged last year's AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, which was the only time the franchise fell short of the Super Bowl in the past four years.