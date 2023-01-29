Eagles Cruise To Super Bowl Berth In NFC Championship Game Blowout Win
By Jason Hall
January 29, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles clinched their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history with a 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29) that was propelled by a strong rushing attack.
Philadelphia jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a 6-yard touchdown run by Miles Sanders in the first quarter and scored 24 unanswered points after facing a 7-7 second quarter tie. Sanders scored again on a 13-yard run in the second quarter, which was followed by a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Boston Scott on the ensuing offensive possession.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished Sunday's game with 121 yards on 15 of 25 passing. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury during the 49ers' opening drive and was limited to just four passes for 23 yards.
Backup Josh Johnson threw for 74 yards on 7 of 13 passing in relief of Purdy. Eagles safety K'Von Wallace and 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams were both ejected after a massive brawl between both teams ensued during the game's final minutes.
Williams was seen yanking Wallace to the ground and threw several punches at nearby Philadelphia players before the safety got up and appeared to retaliate.
FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira said he didn't expect the foul for Wallace to "carry over for the Super Bowl unless [the NFL] were to suspend [both players]" which he said was unlikely. Pereira did, however, add that "a lot of fine letters" were expected to be sent to the players who left the bench area during the melee.