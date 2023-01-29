Eagles Cruise To Super Bowl Berth In NFC Championship Game Blowout Win

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history with a 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29) that was propelled by a strong rushing attack.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a 6-yard touchdown run by Miles Sanders in the first quarter and scored 24 unanswered points after facing a 7-7 second quarter tie. Sanders scored again on a 13-yard run in the second quarter, which was followed by a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Boston Scott on the ensuing offensive possession.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished Sunday's game with 121 yards on 15 of 25 passing. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury during the 49ers' opening drive and was limited to just four passes for 23 yards.

Backup Josh Johnson threw for 74 yards on 7 of 13 passing in relief of Purdy. Eagles safety K'Von Wallace and 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams were both ejected after a massive brawl between both teams ensued during the game's final minutes.