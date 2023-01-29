Flea Pays Tribute To 'One Of The Greatest Rock Musicians Ever' Tom Verlaine

By Katrina Nattress

January 29, 2023

Tibet House Benefit Concert At Carnegie Hall
Photo: Getty Images North America

When news broke that Television frontman Tom Verlaine passed away over the weekend, tributes came pouring in honoring the punk legend. Flea called Verlaine "one of the greatest rock musicians ever," citing him as an influence on how he and his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate John Frusciante play.

"listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more," he wrote on Twitter. "Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected [sic] the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom."

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe also shared a touching tribute, calling Verlaine a "hero."

"I’ve lost a hero," he wrote on Instagram. "Bless you Tom Verlaine and thank you for the songs, the lyrics, the voice! And later the laughs, the inspiration, the stories, and the rigorous belief that music and art can alter and change matter, lives, experience. You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful."

Television was best known for their iconic debut album Marquee Moon. Verlaine died "following a brief illness" at the age of 73. See Flea, Stipe, and other tributes below.

TelevisionRed Hot Chili Peppers
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.