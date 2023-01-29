Flea Pays Tribute To 'One Of The Greatest Rock Musicians Ever' Tom Verlaine

When news broke that Television frontman Tom Verlaine passed away over the weekend, tributes came pouring in honoring the punk legend. Flea called Verlaine "one of the greatest rock musicians ever," citing him as an influence on how he and his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate John Frusciante play.

"listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more," he wrote on Twitter. "Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected [sic] the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom."

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe also shared a touching tribute, calling Verlaine a "hero."

"I’ve lost a hero," he wrote on Instagram. "Bless you Tom Verlaine and thank you for the songs, the lyrics, the voice! And later the laughs, the inspiration, the stories, and the rigorous belief that music and art can alter and change matter, lives, experience. You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful."

Television was best known for their iconic debut album Marquee Moon. Verlaine died "following a brief illness" at the age of 73. See Flea, Stipe, and other tributes below.