Georgia's Stetson Bennett Arrested

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday (January 29) morning, WFAA reports.

Bennett, 25, who is just weeks removed from leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship, was taken into custody at around 6:00 a.m. in Old East Dallas, local authorities confirmed to the news station. Police said they received reports of a man banging on doors in the area and found Bennett at the scene before determining "he was intoxicated," according to a police news release obtained by WFAA.

Police didn't confirm whether Bennett was the man banging on doors or where he was specifically located in the release. No additional details were made available as of Sunday morning.

Bennett led Georgia to a 65-7 win against TCU at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 364 days after leading the Bulldogs to their first national title since 1980. The redshirt senior threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 25 passing, as well as recording 39 yards and two touchdowns on three rushing attempts.

Bennett scored Georgia's first touchdown on a 21-yard run that capped off a five-play, 57-yard drive during the Bulldogs' first possession of the game. The former walk-on initially etched his legacy by defeating Alabama in the College Football Playoff Final on January 10, 2022, throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 26 passing.

Bennett is current a prospect for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and was predicted to be a third-round selection, according to ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper.