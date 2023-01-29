Journey Buries Band Drama For First Show Of Tour

By Logan DeLoye

January 29, 2023

Journey & Toto In Concert - Detroit, MI
Photo: Getty Images North America

Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour kicked off on Friday, January 27th in Oklahoma without a trace of drama despite recent legal issues involving guitarist Neil Schon and keyboardist John Cain. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, tensions were high in November when Cain was caught using the band's shared AmEx for a laundry list of personal expenses. Upon discovery of these expenses, Schon filed a lawsuit against the keyboardist that many believed would reflect during the start of their live performances this year.

Ultimate Classic Rock mentioned that the group played a two-hour set at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, during which there was "no signs of discord" between any of the band members on stage. They performed a plethora of their greatest hits including, "Lights," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Lovin' Touchin' Squeezin'," "Open Arms," "Faithfully," "Wheel In The Sky," and more. About an hour into the show, Cain spoke to the sold-out venue, stating that he was glad that the whole band was together again for the first time after wrapping their last tour in 2022. "We are so happy to be back. It's good to be back, all together again."

The preliminary hearing for the lawsuit is set to take place on March 3.

