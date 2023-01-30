20 Anthems For A Self-Love Celebration On Valentine's Day

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love, but it's also an opportunity to reflect on the most important love of all—the love you have for yourself. In honor of the annual holiday, we've compiled a playlist of 20 anthems for self-love. From empowering ballads to uplifting pop songs, all of these tracks from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Beyoncé, and more, serve as a reminder of your own worth and encourage you to celebrate yourself. These anthems will inspire you to be kind to yourself, practice self-care, and remind you of your own strength and resilience.

Regardless of your relationship status, these songs will remind you to love and accept yourself just as you are. So turn up the volume, dance, and sing along as you embrace self-love this Valentine's Day. Remember, in the wise words of RuPaul, "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" Keep scrolling to hear 20 anthems all about self-love!

1. Billie Eilish - "my future"

2. Lizzo - "Good as Hell"

3. Demi Lovato - "Confident"

4. Christina Aguilera - "Beautiful"

5. India.Arie - "Video"

6. Hailee Steinfeld - "Love Myself"

7. Beyoncé - "Break My Soul"

8. Lady Gaga - "Born This Way"

9. Taylor Swift - "Shake It Off"

10. Ariana Grande - "thank u, next"

11. Meghan Trainor - "All About That Bass"

12. Janelle Monáe - "I Like That"

13. Diana Ross - "I'm Coming Out"

14. RuPaul - "Can I Get an Amen"

15. Lesley Gore - "You Don't Own Me"

16. Kacey Musgraves - "Follow Your Arrow"

17. Maren Morris - "Girl"

18. Alessia Cara - "Scars To Your Beautiful"

19. Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie - "ME!"

20. Jessie J - "Who You Are"

