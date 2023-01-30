Charlamagne Tha God Believes Kodak Black Is The G.O.A.T.

"I was watching that video and I was thinking to myself like, man, do people realize how dope Kodak Black is, yo?" he continued. "Not just as a personality, but as a rapper, as a artist."



"You know these true hip-hop heads will be like 'Ah, man, you’re talking about Kodak Black,'" he continued. "I look at Kodak Black the same way I look at Kendrick Lamar. I’m not even joking. I feel like they’re both two different levels of prolific. They’re telling similar stories, just from different places. They’re just two different versions of the same kid from the hood."



CTG's words come months after Kodak appeared on Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. After he hopped on "Silent Hill" and did some narrating on the album, the Pompano Beach native has been receiving a lot more praise for his artistry. K. Dot even brought out 'Yak to perform their song for the first time together during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami last year. Kodak was flattered by Charlamagne's words and responded in the comment section of an Instagram blog's post about the video.



"Appreciate everybody," he wrote according to XXL. "Means soooo much to me."



Listen to the entire Brilliant Idiots episode below.

