Here Are The Most Shocking Moments From Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Ski Mask The Slump God was all in for the ragers to do their thing in the mosh pits. However, he surprisingly took the time to make sure each of his fans were staying safe throughout his set by making the festival staff throw out pouches of water. That's not the only shocking moment of his performance. Midway through, Ski and DJ Scheme brought out Gekyume, the son of the late XXXTentacion, during his tribute to his good friend and the late Juice WRLD. As if that didn't pull at your heartstrings, he also shocked the crowd by bringing out two kids from the Make-A-Wish foundation and performed with them on stage. Ski Mask truly made their dreams come true.





Lil Uzi Vert