Ex-Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Lands New NFL Job: Report

By Jason Hall

January 30, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Photo: Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has reportedly been hired as the Los Angeles Chargers' new offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Monday (January 30).

The reported move comes hours after Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways on Sunday (January 29) night after five seasons with the franchise.

"Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero," Rapoport tweeted. "The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas."

Moore, 34, will reportedly succeed former Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who was fired after two seasons with the franchise following its early playoff exit earlier this month. Los Angeles was eliminated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round after blowing a 27-7 lead, with the Jaguars outscoring the Chargers, 25-3, in the second half.

Moore had a six-year NFL playing career with the Detroit Lions (2012-14) and Cowboys (2015-17) before initially being hired by Dallas as a quarterbacks coach in 2018. The former Boise State standout was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and linked to several head coaching vacancies during the past few seasons.

The Cowboys ranked fourth among all 32 NFL teams in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and 11th in total offense (354.9 yards per game), two spots behind the Chargers (359.3 yards per game).

