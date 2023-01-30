Ex-Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Lands New NFL Job: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has reportedly been hired as the Los Angeles Chargers' new offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Monday (January 30).

The reported move comes hours after Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways on Sunday (January 29) night after five seasons with the franchise.

"Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero," Rapoport tweeted. "The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas."