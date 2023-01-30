Jonas Brothers Announce New Album Release Date & Tease New Song 'Wings'

The Jonas Brothers made a big announcement during the ceremony to unveil the band's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (January 30th). While giving his speech, Nick revealed that a new album is on the way. And If that wasn't enough, he also announced a tour for later this year!

"It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today, but we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next," Nick said. "So with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement. We are excited to announce today that our new album, The Album, will be coming out May 5th, and we can’t wait to see you on tour later this year."