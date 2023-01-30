Jonas Brothers Announce New Album Release Date & Tease New Song 'Wings'
By Ginny Reese
January 30, 2023
The Jonas Brothers made a big announcement during the ceremony to unveil the band's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (January 30th). While giving his speech, Nick revealed that a new album is on the way. And If that wasn't enough, he also announced a tour for later this year!
"It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today, but we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next," Nick said. "So with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement. We are excited to announce today that our new album, The Album, will be coming out May 5th, and we can’t wait to see you on tour later this year."
Jonas Brothers announce the release day of their new album and tease their upcoming tour at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. https://t.co/4oIEP86jXM pic.twitter.com/5L2YEaKsOu— Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2023
The good news continued as Joe shared a snippet of the band's newest song called "Wings" on Instagram. He says in the video, "Guys we got the mix of our new song "Wings" and, um, I don't care I just want you to hear it."
Listen to the song snippet below:
The new album is a follow up the the band's 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins. Billboard noted that the album marked the band's third career No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and the band's first-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper with lead single "Sucker."