Meek Mill Drops Fresh Freestyle To Celebrate Eagles' Journey To Super Bowl
By Tony M. Centeno
January 30, 2023
Meek Mill was so hype about the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the San Francisco 49ers that he had to bust out a fire freestyle to celebrate.
On Sunday night, January 29, the Philly native took to his Instagram Story to drop some bars for all the 9ers fans out there after the Eagles won the NFC Championship game. Meek used 2Pac's classic "Hit 'Em Up" to respond to any and all haters who thought his team would lose.
"First off, f**k ya clique and the team you claim, north side south side, this the Eagles game," Meek raps.
Meek Mill with a freestyle after the 49ers get blown out by the Eagles in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/a54HD3s1Wm— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 30, 2023
Meek actually took a helicopter to Lincoln Financial Field to make sure he didn't miss the game. He sat up in a suite with Lil Baby, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, NBA star James Harden, comedian Kevin Hart and others. After his team defeated the 49ers 31 - 7, Meek also embraced all the fans who were out in the streets of Philly turning up after the game. In one video he shared, you can a sea of fans shouting out the lyrics to his classic track "Dreams and Nightmares" while the song bumps from a speaker being held up in the air.
"Love my city," he tweeted.
Love my city https://t.co/rx8laJTUxf— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 30, 2023
Meek Mill wasn't the only Philly artist in the building for the NFC Championship game. Lil Uzi Vert was on site to walk out the team during their major entrance. DJ Jazzy Jeff was also at the game to provide the vibes during the halftime show. Check out all the highlights below.
Loooook crazzzzyyy congrats eagles!!!!! https://t.co/ZJ8vnOMkJS— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 30, 2023
👀 @JalenHurts and @djjazzyjeff215 did the classic #FreshPrince handshake after the #PhiladelphiaEagles won the NFC Championship. 🏆🏈🦅 #ClassicMoments #HipHop50 pic.twitter.com/FnEHIjhp5W— hiphop50 (@hiphop50) January 30, 2023