Meek actually took a helicopter to Lincoln Financial Field to make sure he didn't miss the game. He sat up in a suite with Lil Baby, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, NBA star James Harden, comedian Kevin Hart and others. After his team defeated the 49ers 31 - 7, Meek also embraced all the fans who were out in the streets of Philly turning up after the game. In one video he shared, you can a sea of fans shouting out the lyrics to his classic track "Dreams and Nightmares" while the song bumps from a speaker being held up in the air.



"Love my city," he tweeted.