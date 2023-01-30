Pat Mahomes Sr. Throws Shade At Joe Burrow After AFC Championship

By Jason Hall

January 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29) night.

KSHB sports anchor Aaron Ladd shared a video of himself interviewing the elder Mahomes on the field during the Chiefs' celebration and pointed out that the former Major League Baseball pitcher had a victory cigar of his own.

"I'm smoking on the Joe Burrow," Pat Mahomes Sr. said multiple times in the video.

The Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, to clinch their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. Kicker Harrison Butker made a 45-yard game-winning field goal with three seconds remaining, which was set up after Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was flagged 15 yards for a late hit on Mahomes after the quarterback ran out of bounds.

Mahomes finished Sunday's game with 326 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 43 passing, just eight days after experiencing a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It feels great," Pat Mahomes Sr. said when asked by Ladd about his son getting back to the Super Bowl. "My baby boy did what he always do, he's gonna show up and show out and I'm just glad he did it."

Kansas City's defense also forced Bengals quarterback Burrow to throw two interceptions, including a turnover with the game tied at 20-20 with 7:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs avenged last year's AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, which was the only time the franchise fell short of the Super Bowl in the past four years.

