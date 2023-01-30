Pat Mahomes Sr. Throws Shade At Joe Burrow After AFC Championship

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29) night.

KSHB sports anchor Aaron Ladd shared a video of himself interviewing the elder Mahomes on the field during the Chiefs' celebration and pointed out that the former Major League Baseball pitcher had a victory cigar of his own.

"I'm smoking on the Joe Burrow," Pat Mahomes Sr. said multiple times in the video.

The Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, to clinch their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. Kicker Harrison Butker made a 45-yard game-winning field goal with three seconds remaining, which was set up after Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was flagged 15 yards for a late hit on Mahomes after the quarterback ran out of bounds.