Update: Is Taylor Swift Performing At The 2023 Grammys?

(Update: Variety has altered its original report to now read that Swift will not be performing at this year's Grammys.)

Taylor Swift is reportedly in active talks to perform at this weekend's Grammys ceremony, according to Variety. After reports swarmed for days claiming that one of pop's superstars was being considered for a performance, the publication reported that the 'Anti-Hero' star could be at the center of the discussions. While there are a number of Grammy-related events going on all week, the actual show itself will take place on Sunday, February 5th.

If Swift does end up performing at the show, she'd be joining a stacked roster of hit-making superstars from the past year including Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, and Mary J. Blige. Variety also reports that DJ Khaled is expected to attend and speculates that he may be performing his song 'GOD DID' which sports an all-star cast of artists including Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to the Grammys. In her career, she's managed to rack up 46 nominations and 11 wins while frequently stopping by to perform at the event. Most recently at the 63rd Grammys in 2021 Swift played a medley of songs from her album folklore which went on to take home the Album Of The Year award later that night. She's nominated for 4 more awards at this years ceremony, Song Of The Year, Best Country Song, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Music Video.