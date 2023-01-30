This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint

Would you believe me if I told you that the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken in the whole state was served inside of a gas station? This one-stop-chicken-shop is convenient for travelers looking to grab a quick bite to eat before continuing on their journey, and those looking to enjoy a hearty meal without breaking the bank.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken joint in the entire state is Newt's Fried Chicken in West Point. This fried chicken is no ordinary fried chicken and stands out to prove that a book should absolutely not be judged by its cover.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken joint in the entire state:

"Some of the best food can come from places you least expect. Case in point: Newt's Fried Chicken. This counter serves up delicious, dark brown chicken from a counter inside a gas station. And when you think about it, fried chicken is the perfect road trip food, so the location makes sense. It's cheap, eaten with your hands, and is just as good cold as hot from the fryer."

