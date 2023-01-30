This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State

By Sarah Tate

January 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It's really no surprise that croissants are one of the most beloved pastries around the world. The buttery, flaky pastry, oftentimes with sweet or savory fillings, are the perfect addition to any coffee break, lunchtime snack or just an afternoon pick-me-up.

Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants and bakeries around the country serving up top-notch croissants and compiled a list of the best place in each state to find the flaky pastry. According to the site:

"Perfectly baked and delightfully flaky, the croissant has roots that go all the way back to the 13th century Austria. Today, this ubiquitous baked good is savored with morning coffee, used as lunchtime sandwich bread, and served as a post-dinner dessert."

So which South Carolina restaurant has the best croissant in the state?

smallSUGAR

This Columbia restaurant is a breakfast and lunch haven, with tasty brunch treats like avocado toast and shakshouka (-ish), but its croissants are a must-try.

smallSUGAR is located at 709 Gervais Street in Columbia.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Luscious layers of buttery dough make smallSUGAR's croissants some of the best in all of South Carolina. 'You also can't go wrong with any of their croissants,' one reviewer writes."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see where to find the best croissants around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.