This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina

Cakes come in many flavors, but it's hard to beat a good, old-fashioned chocolate cake, from moist layers with hints of coffee to bring out the rich cocoa flavor to sweet frostings topped with bittersweet chocolate shavings. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best slices of chocolate cake in each state, from fan-favorite bakeries to indulgent steakhouses. According to the site:

"Nothing says comfort and is as satisfying as a good slice of chocolate cake. The classic dessert can be served in towering layers or with a molten core, and of course, it should be shared by anyone and everyone at the dinner table."

So where can you find the best chocolate cake in South Carolina?

Brick Street Cafe

This Greenville cafe serves up an aptly-named "Best Chocolate Cake I've Ever Had" cake that you'll be thinking about it for years to come. Brick Street Cafe is located at 315 Augusta Street in Greenville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"It's no secret that Greenville's food scene is vibrant and creative. The Brick Street Cafe serves cake slices Tuesday through Saturday. We highly suggest you order the Best Chocolate Cake I Ever Had. Sometimes you have to just call it like it is."

Check out Eat This, Not That! to see the best chocolate cake in each state.