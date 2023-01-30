US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies At Age 31 While Skiing

United States freestyle skier Kyle Smaine died at the age of 31 after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in Japan on Sunday (January 29), his family confirmed to NBC News.

Smaine, of Lake Tahoe, California, posted that he was in Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to the caption of a post shared on his Instagram account prior to his death.

"This is what brings me back to Japan each winter," Smaine wrote on Saturday (January 28) in a video shot from his perspective while skiing. "Unbelievable snow quality, non-stop storms, and really fun terrain that seems to get better then more exploring you do."