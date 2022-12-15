Skier Rescued After Being Carried Away, Partially Buried By Avalanche

A solo skier was rescued by first responders after being carried away and partially buried by an avalanche in Utah on Wednesday (December 15), according to local officials.

The skier was initially heard yelling by another person who then followed the sound up the bottom of Neff's Canyon in Salt Lake City, the Utah Avalanche Center confirmed in a preliminary accident report.

The second person located the skier "buried chest-deep in debris," and experiencing severe injuries, having been stuck there for "approximately 45 minutes when he was discovered," according to the report.

The second person called 911 and immediately began attempting to extract the skier from the debris before first responders from the Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, and the Utah Department of Public Safety arrived at the scene, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.