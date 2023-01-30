Warnings Issued Across California Amid 'Coldest Temperatures In Years'

January might be coming to a close, but Winter weather is far from over. According to KTLA, a winter storm bringing rain to the Antelope valley foothills and snow to areas of higher elevation will impact various regions across California into Monday evening. Travelers should be weary of hazardous roadway conditions such as "slick roadways" and "poor visibility."

Winter Storm warnings are in effect for Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, calling for rain and a foot of snow in areas above 6,000 feet. SF Gate mentioned that the Tahoe region will see temperatures in the single digits lasting through Monday night.

Here is what the National Weather Service had to say about the freezing temperatures and the hazardous conditions plaguing the region:

"A cold winter storm will impact the area through Monday. The storm will be somewhat limited with respect to moisture, so most areas will receive under one half inch of rainfall. However, the San Gabriel Mountains and foothills will likely receive a bit more rainfall, generally between one half and one inch. The main issue with this storm will be snow levels. Snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet by early this evening, but will drop even further tonight and Monday, down to the 2500-3000 foot range. So, mountain areas and the Antelope valley foothills to near Palmdale can expect accumulating snowfall, with up to two to three inches of snow possible on mountain passes including the I-5 near the Grapevine."

Temperatures across Southern California will remain in the low to mid 60's throughout the week.