Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US

It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

Only one restaurant in Washington state made it on the list: La Cabaña!

This popular Seattle restaurant offers pan-Central American cooking that’s so specific the menu lets you choose dishes by country—including Honduras, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. '[We make] our food as traditional as we can,' says Honduras-born Selvin Oseguera, who opened La Cabaña in 2015 with his family. The menu includes popular Honduran dishes like pollo frito (spicy fried chicken served with dressing-drizzled green banana chips, beet-stained pickled onions, pico de gallo, and cabbage) or traditional Guatemalan hilachas de carne (shredded beef with vegetables in a red sauce). 'Warm, soft, and fluffy' homemade tortillas add to the experience."