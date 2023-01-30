WSU Fraternity Member Found Dead Miles From Idaho Quadruple Murder Site

A Washington State University fraternity member was recently found dead inside his dorm room, just miles away from the site of the quadruple murders near the University of Idaho campus.

Luke Morgan Tyler, 19, was found inside the Streit/Perham residence hall on January 21 and identified by the Whitman County Coroner's Office, FOX 13 Seattle reported. The WSU Police Department initially said there was no evidence of foul play at the scene.

"It is premature to form any conclusion about what the cause and manner of death are. We are working with the Whitman County Coroner’s Office to investigate the circumstances," said WSU Police Chief Gary Lee Jenkins.

A Change.org petition was launched to ban the Theta Chi fraternity from the WSU campus after claims were made that Tyler experienced "inhumane and cruel" hazing prior to his death, though an official cause of death still hasn't been released. Tyler was found just 10 miles from the site where four University of Idaho students were killed in November 2022.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is currently the lone suspect and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at their off-campus home in Moscow on November 13.

All four of the victims were found dead from stab wounds and there was no reported evidence of forced entry at the residence.