You’re Wrong About Millennials, This Is Why They Make The Best Workers

“It was a popular excuse for folks,” she said. “Stay away from stereotyping. If you want to classifying people, classify them by accountability levels.”

Wakeman says that in addition to bringing new changes to the workplace, millennials often find new, more productive ways to do their jobs. They often push back at doing things “the way they’ve always been done” which has brought criticism from older generations.

“They aren’t willing to enable you to stay (a) dinosaur in your approach,” said Wakeman. “Millennials have a low tolerance for inefficiency.”

As a leadership expert, Wakeman speaks straight from experience. She allows the younger members of her team to work remotely and to pitch out of the box ideas. The result has been tremendous business growth.

“My team can work from wherever they want, don’t miss deadlines, be where you’re needed when you’re needed,” she said. “What I would tell you is when I have done this, I lead less in my company.”

Listen to "Cy Wakeman — Ditching the Drama & Creating a Culture of Excellence in Your Law Firm" for more on Wakeman's leadership strategies.

